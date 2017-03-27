Arkansas panel backs gun ban at stadiums after SEC plea
An Arkansas House committee advanced a measure Tuesday to exempt college sporting events from a state law allowing guns after the Southeastern Conference appealed for guns to be banned from facilities such as football stadiums. Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed the new state law last week allowing concealed handguns at colleges, government buildings, some bars and even the State Capitol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm...
|5 min
|07 Mustang
|135
|'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-...
|Tue
|payme
|10
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|Mar 25
|Marauder
|204
|Official Heckler And Koch 22Lr Replica Rifles (Jan '10)
|Mar 25
|Say What
|6
|Another Second Amendment Appeal Shot-Down by th...
|Mar 25
|Say What
|3
|American Outdoor Brands Corp: Time to Move On?
|Mar 25
|Say What
|14
|30-06 (7.62X63) vs .308 (7.62X51) (Feb '11)
|Mar 22
|Sentry Watch
|120
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC