Arkansas legislature approves measure to expand concealed gun carry

9 hrs ago

Lawmakers in the Republican-controlled Arkansas legislature sent a measure to the governor on Wednesday that expands the number of places where permit holders can carry concealed weapons in the state, including the Capitol building. Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson has said he will sign the bill that has been backed by national gun-rights groups.

