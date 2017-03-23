Arkansas governor signs enhanced concealed carry bill into law
Individuals who have concealed carry permits may apply for the enhanced permit and, after eight hours of additional training, may carry the concealed weapons at public colleges, airports, polling places, sporting events, some state offices and the state capitol. Under HB.1249/Act 562 concealed weapons are still forbidden in courtrooms, K-12 public schools, public pre-K programs, prisons and dorm rooms, even with the enhanced permit.
