Another voice: Doctors should be able...

Another voice: Doctors should be able to talk about guns

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Medical professionals have the right to protect people - that's what a federal appeals court in Florida unanimously ruled last month when it said doctors can't be penalized for discussing gun safety with their patients. It was a well-deserved comeuppance for the gun lobby and its latest ploy to pit Second Amendment rights against the First Amendment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Trojan President: America Never Saw It Coming Mar 4 LARRY 6
News Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban Mar 4 Nancy Pigloosie 72
News Norwalk resident raises concerns about proposed... Mar 2 FormerParatrooper 1
News GOP Push Underway to Change New York SAFE Act Mar 2 steve gill 1
News Court: Banning Doctors From Asking About Firear... Feb 28 payme 7
[ Uga-Buga Turbans and Commie Pink Hats ] Feb 25 Buddy Baker 1
News With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l... Feb 22 WasteWater 38
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,312 • Total comments across all topics: 279,393,669

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC