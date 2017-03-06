Another voice: Doctors should be able to talk about guns
Medical professionals have the right to protect people - that's what a federal appeals court in Florida unanimously ruled last month when it said doctors can't be penalized for discussing gun safety with their patients. It was a well-deserved comeuppance for the gun lobby and its latest ploy to pit Second Amendment rights against the First Amendment.
