There are on the Fox News story from 14 hrs ago, titled American Outdoor Brands Corp: Time to Move On?. In it, Fox News reports that:

Because fear and greed are the two driving factors on Wall Street, investors are cautioned to leave emotion at the door when they wade in. But when it comes to investing in American Outdoor Brands Regardless of how the actual business is doing, shares of Smith & Wesson's parent company will rise and fall based on the fervor exhibited in the gun market.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Fox News.