Accidental US Firearm Deaths in '15 Lowest in Recorded History
Accidental firearm deaths in 2015 were the lowest they have been in any year since 1903, according to the National Safety Council. Figures from the National Shooting Sports Foundation show fatal firearms accidents dropped 17 percent to 489 from 2014 to 2015.
