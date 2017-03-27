Accidental shooting of child raises i...

Accidental shooting of child raises issue of gun ownership safety

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KFYR-TV Bismarck

A nine-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the head earlier this week in Benedict, N.D., while playing with a gun with his cousin. The details of how the child got a hold of the gun aren't clear, but it raises the issue of gun safety at home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm... 1 hr payme 255
News 'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-... 4 hr Toms river nj 14
News Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban 6 hr Shelly Bl 210
My New Pistol 7 hr duzitreallymatter 4
News Long-Range Shooting Tips Fri Say Whats Boyfriend 2
News Artists Armed With Spray-Paint Cans Take Aim At... Fri Say Whats Boyfriend 5
News American Outdoor Brands Corp: Time to Move On? Fri Say Whats Boyfriend 16
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,375 • Total comments across all topics: 279,977,072

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC