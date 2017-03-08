A Matter of Taste? Policies vary on c...

A Matter of Taste? Policies vary on carrying guns in local restaurants

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Amarillo.com

Mark Roach, internet director at Damron's Jewelry Guns and Pawn in Amarillo, open carries on his way to Tyler's BBQ for lunch. The kitchen at Spicy Mike's Bar-B-Q Haven has all the essentials: mounds of Hereford Beef, chicken breasts and smoked sausages stored in a towering refrigerator; and a spice rack full of cumin, paprika and all the other seasonings that give the restaurant its name.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Trojan President: America Never Saw It Coming Mar 4 LARRY 6
News Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban Mar 4 Nancy Pigloosie 72
News Norwalk resident raises concerns about proposed... Mar 2 FormerParatrooper 1
News GOP Push Underway to Change New York SAFE Act Mar 2 steve gill 1
News Court: Banning Doctors From Asking About Firear... Feb 28 payme 7
[ Uga-Buga Turbans and Commie Pink Hats ] Feb 25 Buddy Baker 1
News With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l... Feb 22 WasteWater 38
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,819 • Total comments across all topics: 279,429,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC