A Matter of Taste? Policies vary on carrying guns in local restaurants

Mark Roach, internet director at Damron's Jewelry Guns and Pawn in Amarillo, open carries on his way to Tyler's BBQ for lunch. The kitchen at Spicy Mike's Bar-B-Q Haven has all the essentials: mounds of Hereford Beef, chicken breasts and smoked sausages stored in a towering refrigerator; and a spice rack full of cumin, paprika and all the other seasonings that give the restaurant its name.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.