2 gun bills head for showdown with governor

12 hrs ago

Two bills easing gun control in South Dakota are heading to the governor's desk but lawmakers probably don't have enough ammo to override a vowed veto. Monday, the state Senate approved House Bill 1072 and House Bill 1156 .

