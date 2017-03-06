2 gun bills head for showdown with governor
Two bills easing gun control in South Dakota are heading to the governor's desk but lawmakers probably don't have enough ammo to override a vowed veto. Monday, the state Senate approved House Bill 1072 and House Bill 1156 .
