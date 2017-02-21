Washington Post Editorial: Logic wins out on a Maryland gun law
When the Supreme Court declared in 2008 that the Second Amendment guarantees an individual right to own guns, the justices were careful to assure that various gun control measures could still pass constitutional muster. For example, the court wrote that "weapons that are most useful in military service - M-16 rifles and the like - may be banned."
