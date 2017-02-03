Vt. gun enthusiasts look to protect status quo
It was a packed house in Barre for the annual Fish and Game Club Gun Show. It comes as some state lawmakers make a renewed push to tighten gun regulations in the Green Mountains.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l...
|9 hr
|The Real Donald T...
|25
|Second Amendment Foundation Impressed With Judg...
|11 hr
|TRUMP 45
|2
|Need help on which scope to buy
|Sat
|Say What
|7
|With Trump Win, States Push More 2nd Amendment ...
|Sat
|Say What
|3
|NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati...
|Jan 27
|jimwildrickjr
|1
|Hillary Clinton wavers on Second Amendment righ... (Jun '16)
|Jan 25
|Patriot
|2,499
|Trump to send feds to Chicago to fix 'horrible ...
|Jan 25
|duzitreallymatter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC