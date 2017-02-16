Vortex Razor Amg Uh-1

Vortex Optics introduces the Razor AMG UH-1 to its line of sight products. The Razor AMG UH-1 uses Vortex Optics' proprietary technology to produce the first holographic sight to marry the durability, reliability, and energy efficiency of a red dot, with the clear sight picture, zero-distortion and comprehensive reticle pattern of a holographic sight.

