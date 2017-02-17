Veterans open business to teach famil...

Veterans open business to teach families about gun safety

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: WAAY

The business, called T.3.A.M.S., was started by two veterans who wanted to create a fun, yet informative virtual reality on what its like to be a solider in Afghanistan. The center also provides a mock shooting range to help teach people about gun safety in a protected environment, utilizing airsoft guns and games.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAAY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ... 34 min Trump your President 8
News Pistol permit fees would quadruple under the bu... 4 hr frankspeak 2
News GOA Addresses Congress in Favor of Concealed Ca... 18 hr jimwildrickjr 2
News Organization Educates Women On How To Use Firearms Feb 16 Say What 1
News With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l... Feb 9 Shelly Bl 35
News Seventh Circuit Strikes Down Zoning Regulations... Feb 8 FormerParatrooper 1
News NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati... Feb 8 jimwildrickjr 2
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. NASA
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,995 • Total comments across all topics: 278,987,301

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC