Veteran Teaches Therapists How To Talk About Gun Safety When Suicide's A Risk
Jay Zimmerman and his father, Buddy, in July 2016. Buddy, who was also a veteran, passed away last September.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l...
|3 hr
|Shelly Bl
|35
|Seventh Circuit Strikes Down Zoning Regulations...
|21 hr
|FormerParatrooper
|1
|NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati...
|Wed
|jimwildrickjr
|2
|Second Amendment Foundation Impressed With Judg...
|Wed
|jimwildrickjr
|4
|Need help on which scope to buy
|Feb 4
|Say What
|7
|With Trump Win, States Push More 2nd Amendment ...
|Feb 4
|Say What
|3
|Hillary Clinton wavers on Second Amendment righ... (Jun '16)
|Jan 25
|Patriot
|2,499
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC