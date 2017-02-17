UMass Denies Vitally Important Kids G...

UMass Denies Vitally Important Kids Gun Safety Program

The Gun Owners' Action League of Massachusetts today blasted UMASS officials for stopping the launch of a statewide 4-H program for kids throughout the Commonwealth that would teach gun safety and promote youth shooting sports. "This move by UMASS makes absolutely no sense," said Jim Wallace, Executive Director of GOAL.

