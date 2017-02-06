UA students back local gun control

Student leaders at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville on Tuesday approved a resolution supporting the university's ability to decide whether to allow concealed carry of handguns on campus. The resolution approved by the Associated Student Government Senate "supports the University of Arkansas Police Department, university faculty, and staff in advocating for local control," according to the text of the resolution, and it passed by a vote of 36 to 6. University leaders have said they oppose state legislative efforts that would require public universities and colleges to allow faculty and staff with concealed-carry licenses to carry firearms on campus.

