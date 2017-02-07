Top federal gun official proposed a s...

Top federal gun official proposed a startling roll back on firearm...

17 hrs ago Read more: The Raw Story

A white paper written by the second-highest ranking member of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives proposed a number of rollbacks on gun restrictions, including looser laws on silencers, armor-piercing bullets, and some foreign-made rifle imports, the Trace reports .

