The conversation we should all be having about gun violence and firearm safety
Just after 1 a.m., North Charleston police found 21-year-old Emory Sharod Lewis lying in a pool of his own blood outside of a convenience store on Dorchester Road. With a neck wound sustained from a .40 caliber round, Lewis was declared dead at the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l...
|7 hr
|WasteWater
|38
|Those Who Plan and Enjoy Murder
|19 hr
|justice
|1
|Pennsylvanians ask feds to help disarm intimida... (Aug '13)
|22 hr
|Sisboi Markie
|22
|Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ...
|Feb 19
|Trump your President
|8
|Pistol permit fees would quadruple under the bu...
|Feb 19
|frankspeak
|2
|GOA Addresses Congress in Favor of Concealed Ca...
|Feb 18
|jimwildrickjr
|2
|Organization Educates Women On How To Use Firearms
|Feb 16
|Say What
|1
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC