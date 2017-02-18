The Concealed Carry Process
If you're relatively new to the gun world and want to begin carrying concealed, where do you begin? At first, the idea can seem overwhelming, from choosing the right holster to getting your concealed carry license. This may sound like a confusing and complicated process, but it is relatively smooth and simple.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Guns and Ammo.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need help on which scope to buy
|6 hr
|Say What
|7
|With Trump Win, States Push More 2nd Amendment ...
|10 hr
|Say What
|3
|With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l...
|13 hr
|duzitreallymatter
|23
|Second Amendment Foundation Impressed With Judg...
|Feb 2
|jimwildrickjr
|1
|NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati...
|Jan 27
|jimwildrickjr
|1
|Hillary Clinton wavers on Second Amendment righ... (Jun '16)
|Jan 25
|Patriot
|2,499
|Trump to send feds to Chicago to fix 'horrible ...
|Jan 25
|duzitreallymatter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC