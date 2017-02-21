Texas State University Student Senate Requests Expanded Campus Carry

AUSTIN, Texas - - On Monday, February 20, the Texas State University Student Senate passed S.R. 2016-2017.14, "A Resolution to Allow Campus Wide Concealed Carry," on a vote of 27 to 5. This resolution, which asks university administrators to repeal the institution's current restrictions on campus carry, will now go to the student body president, who will decide whether to sign or veto it. Texas State University already has some of the least-restrictive campus carry restrictions in the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.