Texas State University Student Senate Requests Expanded Campus Carry
AUSTIN, Texas - - On Monday, February 20, the Texas State University Student Senate passed S.R. 2016-2017.14, "A Resolution to Allow Campus Wide Concealed Carry," on a vote of 27 to 5. This resolution, which asks university administrators to repeal the institution's current restrictions on campus carry, will now go to the student body president, who will decide whether to sign or veto it. Texas State University already has some of the least-restrictive campus carry restrictions in the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Court: Banning Doctors From Asking About Firear...
|23 hr
|payme
|1
|With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l...
|Wed
|WasteWater
|38
|Those Who Plan and Enjoy Murder
|Tue
|justice
|1
|Pennsylvanians ask feds to help disarm intimida... (Aug '13)
|Feb 21
|Sisboi Markie
|22
|Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ...
|Feb 19
|Trump your President
|8
|Pistol permit fees would quadruple under the bu...
|Feb 19
|frankspeak
|2
|GOA Addresses Congress in Favor of Concealed Ca...
|Feb 18
|jimwildrickjr
|2
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC