Support for Trump, the Second Amendment on display at 57th Annual Bel Air Gun Show

Gordon Williams wore a camouflage baseball cap, bearing the "Make America Great Again" campaign slogan of President Donald Trump , as he sold long guns, knives and sporting equipment Saturday at the 57th Annual Bel Air Gun Show. "I'll bet you 99 people out of 100 here are [Trump supporters]," Williams, a Churchville resident, said, indicating the vendors and buyers spread over the gymnasium floor of the Bel Air Armory for the second day of the three-day show.

