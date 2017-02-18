State concealed gun bill worries police
Despite concern from police and gun-safety trainers, a state senator is pushing a bill that would allow people as young as 18 to carry a concealed gun in Kentucky without any formal training, background check or permit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Paducah Sun Online Edition.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need help on which scope to buy
|17 hr
|Say What
|7
|With Trump Win, States Push More 2nd Amendment ...
|21 hr
|Say What
|3
|With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l...
|Sat
|duzitreallymatter
|23
|Second Amendment Foundation Impressed With Judg...
|Feb 2
|jimwildrickjr
|1
|NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati...
|Jan 27
|jimwildrickjr
|1
|Hillary Clinton wavers on Second Amendment righ... (Jun '16)
|Jan 25
|Patriot
|2,499
|Trump to send feds to Chicago to fix 'horrible ...
|Jan 25
|duzitreallymatter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC