State budget crisis sobers Legislative Coffee gathering
Area lawmakers speak to constituents Saturday morning inside the Sunset Zoo Educational Center in Manhattan for the first "Legislative Coffee" session of the year. Rep. Tom Phillips summed it up best for his colleagues Saturday morning, when speaking in front of constituents for the first "Legislative Coffee" session of the year inside the Sunset Zoo Educational Center in Manhattan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMAN-AM Manhattan.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|1 hr
|payme
|15
|Court: Banning Doctors From Asking About Firear...
|18 hr
|tchorinos
|3
|[ Uga-Buga Turbans and Commie Pink Hats ]
|19 hr
|Buddy Baker
|1
|With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l...
|Feb 22
|WasteWater
|38
|Those Who Plan and Enjoy Murder
|Feb 21
|justice
|1
|Pennsylvanians ask feds to help disarm intimida... (Aug '13)
|Feb 21
|Sisboi Markie
|22
|Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ...
|Feb 19
|Trump your President
|8
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC