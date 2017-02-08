Smith & Wesson Sixguns
In 1869, Smith & Wesson brought out the first big-bore, cartridge-firing revolver with the break-top Model 3 chambered in .44 S&W American. Not only did this revolver fire a serious cartridge, it was very easy to unload and reload.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Guns Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seventh Circuit Strikes Down Zoning Regulations...
|3 hr
|FormerParatrooper
|1
|With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l...
|3 hr
|WasteWater
|31
|NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati...
|12 hr
|Monkey6196
|3
|Second Amendment Foundation Impressed With Judg...
|13 hr
|jimwildrickjr
|4
|Need help on which scope to buy
|Feb 4
|Say What
|7
|With Trump Win, States Push More 2nd Amendment ...
|Feb 4
|Say What
|3
|Hillary Clinton wavers on Second Amendment righ... (Jun '16)
|Jan 25
|Patriot
|2,499
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC