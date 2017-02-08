Seventh Circuit Strikes Down Zoning R...

Seventh Circuit Strikes Down Zoning Regulations and Age Restriction Governing Shooting Ranges

In Rhonda Ezell, et al. v. City of Chicago , the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit determined that zoning regulations limiting shooting ranges to only a small area of a municipality may violate the Second Amendment.

FormerParatroope r

Atlanta, GA

#1 8 hrs ago
The objection by Chicago was not for safety or environmental reasons as they could not support thier objections, it was to continue a failed ideology that mainstream firearm owners who would pay to use range facilities are the same as the criminal element of Chicago who are engaged in gang warfare, disrespect revenge and drugs and prostitution rings.
Chicago, IL

