Senate votes to overturn gun control regulation

This week, the Republican-led Senate voted to undo an Obama-era rule that tightened gun-control regulations through the Social Security Administration. The rule required the Social Security Administration to report people to gun control background check systems who were deemed incapable of managing their money on their own due to some kind of mental illness.

