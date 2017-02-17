Senate Passes Vote, SMASHING Obama's Efforts For Gun Control- FINALLY

The Senate voted this week to change by reversal an Obama-era rule that conservatives have fought against, stating that it unduly limits the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms. In December 2016, former President Barack Obama's White House put in a rule requiring the Social Security Administration to snitch on anyone needing third-party assistance to manage their Social Security benefits to be placed in the National Instant Criminal Background Check System, which had the other consequence of barring them from purchasing a firearm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.