Senate committee shoots down 'constitutional carry' bill

SB 1440, introduced by Sen. Dick Black, R-Leesburg, would have negated the need for concealed handgun permits in Virginia by allowing all law-abiding gun owners to carry concealed weapons without a permit across the state. Black's bill was approved by the Senate Courts of Justice Committee on Jan. 18 by a 9-6 voice vote, but it was killed unanimously by the Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday before it could reach the full chamber.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.