Senate bill to allow concealed carry without permit passes GOP-led committee
A Republican-led state Senate committee gave a party-line nod to a bill that would allow Coloradans to legally tuck away a gun without getting a concealed carry permit. Keep the safety on your high hopes, gun-rights supporters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pistol permit fees would quadruple under the bu...
|15 hr
|Say What
|1
|Organization Educates Women On How To Use Firearms
|15 hr
|Say What
|1
|GOA Addresses Congress in Favor of Concealed Ca...
|15 hr
|Say What
|1
|With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l...
|Feb 9
|Shelly Bl
|35
|Seventh Circuit Strikes Down Zoning Regulations...
|Feb 8
|FormerParatrooper
|1
|NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati...
|Feb 8
|jimwildrickjr
|2
|Second Amendment Foundation Impressed With Judg...
|Feb 8
|jimwildrickjr
|4
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC