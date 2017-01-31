Second Amendment Foundation Impressed...

Second Amendment Foundation Impressed With Judge Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court

The Second Amendment Foundation today said that Federal Judge Neil Gorsuch is an impressive choice to fill the vacancy on the United States Supreme Court, bringing with him a perspective on Constitutional rights that reflects strongly on the man he will replace, late Justice Antonin Scalia. "We are delighted at President Donald Trump's selection," said SAF founder and Executive Vice President Alan M. Gottlieb.

