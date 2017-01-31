Second Amendment Foundation Impressed With Judge Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court
The Second Amendment Foundation today said that Federal Judge Neil Gorsuch is an impressive choice to fill the vacancy on the United States Supreme Court, bringing with him a perspective on Constitutional rights that reflects strongly on the man he will replace, late Justice Antonin Scalia. "We are delighted at President Donald Trump's selection," said SAF founder and Executive Vice President Alan M. Gottlieb.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l...
|Mon
|duzitreallymatter
|14
|NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati...
|Jan 27
|jimwildrickjr
|1
|Hillary Clinton wavers on Second Amendment righ... (Jun '16)
|Jan 25
|Patriot
|2,500
|Trump to send feds to Chicago to fix 'horrible ...
|Jan 25
|duzitreallymatter
|1
|baretta $ glock 24 ready 2go
|Jan 24
|kevin lj
|1
|National Concealed Carry Reciprocity Lies And T...
|Jan 23
|Marauder
|4
|Need help on which scope to buy
|Jan 23
|Sheriff Joe 529
|2
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC