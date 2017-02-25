Second Amendment and @LogCabinGOP: Because Survival Is the First Natural Right
NATIONAL HARBOR, Maryland An armed society is a polite society, as Robert Heinlein observed, and no right is more important your right to defend your own life. All other rights are meaningless to a dead man, and last year's terrorist attack in Orlando, where a radical Muslim killed 49 people and wounded 53 others at a gay nightclub, was an overdue wake-up call.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Other McCain.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|1 hr
|POP
|21
|Court: Banning Doctors From Asking About Firear...
|1 hr
|payme
|5
|[ Uga-Buga Turbans and Commie Pink Hats ]
|Sat
|Buddy Baker
|1
|With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l...
|Feb 22
|WasteWater
|38
|Those Who Plan and Enjoy Murder
|Feb 21
|justice
|1
|Pennsylvanians ask feds to help disarm intimida... (Aug '13)
|Feb 21
|Sisboi Markie
|22
|Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ...
|Feb 19
|Trump your President
|8
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC