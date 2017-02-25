Second Amendment and @LogCabinGOP: Because Survival Is the First Natural Right

NATIONAL HARBOR, Maryland An armed society is a polite society, as Robert Heinlein observed, and no right is more important your right to defend your own life. All other rights are meaningless to a dead man, and last year's terrorist attack in Orlando, where a radical Muslim killed 49 people and wounded 53 others at a gay nightclub, was an overdue wake-up call.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Other McCain.