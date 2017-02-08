School concealed-weapons bill defeate...

School concealed-weapons bill defeated in House committee

12 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Catherine Williams fires her handgun during a Multi-State Concealed Carry class at the Centennial Gun Club shooting range in Centennial, CO July 27, 2013. A bill that would have repealed the law prohibiting permit holders from carrying a concealed handgun on public school property was killed Wednesday by legislators.

