Sanity from the Courts on Gun Control in a Time of Trump
It may be small comfort to read a court decision rooted in the desire to prevent another Newtown-style massacre from happening at a time when the President of the United States is eager to listen to a figure from beyond the lunatic fringe like Alex Jones, who claims that the school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, never happened at all. But in two court decisions this week, one in Virginia and one in Florida, the fight for gun safety, not to mention gun sanity, continues.
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|6 min
|FormerParatrooper
|2
|Court: Banning Doctors From Asking About Firear...
|Wed
|payme
|1
|With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l...
|Feb 22
|WasteWater
|38
|Those Who Plan and Enjoy Murder
|Feb 21
|justice
|1
|Pennsylvanians ask feds to help disarm intimida... (Aug '13)
|Feb 21
|Sisboi Markie
|22
|Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ...
|Feb 19
|Trump your President
|8
|Pistol permit fees would quadruple under the bu...
|Feb 19
|frankspeak
|2
