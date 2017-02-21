Sanity from the Courts on Gun Control in a Time of Trump

It may be small comfort to read a court decision rooted in the desire to prevent another Newtown-style massacre from happening at a time when the President of the United States is eager to listen to a figure from beyond the lunatic fringe like Alex Jones, who claims that the school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, never happened at all. But in two court decisions this week, one in Virginia and one in Florida, the fight for gun safety, not to mention gun sanity, continues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Yorker.