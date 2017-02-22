Ramsey hires legal defense against 2nd Amendment challengers
Ramsey council approved an outside legal defense Wednesday night as it prepares for litigation against an ordinance that would block a 60,620 square foot gun range from coming to town. Ramsey hires legal defense against 2nd Amendment challengers Ramsey council approved an outside legal defense Wednesday night as it prepares for litigation against an ordinance that would block a 60,620 square foot gun range from coming to town.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Court: Banning Doctors From Asking About Firear...
|23 hr
|payme
|1
|With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l...
|Wed
|WasteWater
|38
|Those Who Plan and Enjoy Murder
|Tue
|justice
|1
|Pennsylvanians ask feds to help disarm intimida... (Aug '13)
|Feb 21
|Sisboi Markie
|22
|Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ...
|Feb 19
|Trump your President
|8
|Pistol permit fees would quadruple under the bu...
|Feb 19
|frankspeak
|2
|GOA Addresses Congress in Favor of Concealed Ca...
|Feb 18
|jimwildrickjr
|2
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC