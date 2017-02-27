Proposed Executive Order Designates Militia Rifles For Citizen Ownership
According to author Lenden Eakin : "The U.S. Supreme Court has repeatedly found that the Second Amendment protects civilian ownership of firearms for Militia purposes, but has not defined those purposes. Federal Courts of Appeal have upheld "Assault Weapons " bans without respecting Militia purposes as recently as last week .
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Court: Banning Doctors From Asking About Firear...
|2 hr
|payme
|7
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|4 hr
|Say What
|63
|[ Uga-Buga Turbans and Commie Pink Hats ]
|Feb 25
|Buddy Baker
|1
|With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l...
|Feb 22
|WasteWater
|38
|Those Who Plan and Enjoy Murder
|Feb 21
|justice
|1
|Pennsylvanians ask feds to help disarm intimida... (Aug '13)
|Feb 21
|Sisboi Markie
|22
|Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ...
|Feb 19
|Trump your President
|8
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC