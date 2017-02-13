Pistol permit fees would quadruple under the budget proposal of Gov. Dannel P. Malloy,
Connecticut - a cradle of the firearms industry and focal point of the national gun-control debate since the 2012 school shooting in Newtown - could soon rival New York City for the highest gun permit fees in the nation. Gov. Dannel P. Malloy wants to quadruple the fees for the state's estimated 250,000 permit holders to help close a projected $1.4 billion budget deficit.
