Organization Educates Women On How To Use Firearms
Michelle Pickett wants every woman to be ready, when she needs to be, to safely draw and fire her weapon. Safety is key at The Well Armed Woman Gainesville/Micanopy Shooting Chapter.
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l...
|Feb 9
|Shelly Bl
|35
|Seventh Circuit Strikes Down Zoning Regulations...
|Feb 8
|FormerParatrooper
|1
|NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati...
|Feb 8
|jimwildrickjr
|2
|Second Amendment Foundation Impressed With Judg...
|Feb 8
|jimwildrickjr
|4
|Need help on which scope to buy
|Feb 4
|Say What
|7
|With Trump Win, States Push More 2nd Amendment ...
|Feb 4
|Say What
|3
|Hillary Clinton wavers on Second Amendment righ... (Jun '16)
|Jan 25
|Patriot
|2,498
