Open carry stunt at Michigan police department backfires
An on-camera stunt apparently designed to make a point about civil liberties ended in the arrest of two men Sunday. Police in Dearborn, Michigan, said they charged the men with breach of peace after they walked into a police station wearing tactical vests, one of them carrying an AP-14 firearm and a handgun.
