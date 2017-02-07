Open carry stunt at Michigan police d...

Open carry stunt at Michigan police department backfires

An on-camera stunt apparently designed to make a point about civil liberties ended in the arrest of two men Sunday. Police in Dearborn, Michigan, said they charged the men with breach of peace after they walked into a police station wearing tactical vests, one of them carrying an AP-14 firearm and a handgun.

