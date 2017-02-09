One cost of running a tax holiday on guns
Tennessee is considering giving shoppers a chance to buy guns tax-free - but the money consumers save could cost the state a small fortune. that would make the first weekend in September a "Second Amendment sales tax holiday," waving the state's 7 percent sales tax on shotguns, pistols and even BB guns.
