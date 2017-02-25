NRA Calls AR Campus Carry Bill "Flawed"
According to the Arkansas Times, the amendment was proposed in response to an earlier proposal that would have required faculty and staff members to receive training before they would be allow to carry guns on campus. The current version of the bill only allows licensees 25 and older to carry if they've undergone up to 16 hours of active shooter training.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|17 min
|Dr Reker s Bellhop
|13
|Court: Banning Doctors From Asking About Firear...
|11 hr
|tchorinos
|3
|[ Uga-Buga Turbans and Commie Pink Hats ]
|13 hr
|Buddy Baker
|1
|With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l...
|Feb 22
|WasteWater
|38
|Those Who Plan and Enjoy Murder
|Feb 21
|justice
|1
|Pennsylvanians ask feds to help disarm intimida... (Aug '13)
|Feb 21
|Sisboi Markie
|22
|Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ...
|Feb 19
|Trump your President
|8
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC