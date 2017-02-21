NRA Backs Expanded Arkansas Campus Gu...

NRA Backs Expanded Arkansas Campus Guns Proposal

The National Rifle Association on Thursday said it backs an effort to expand an Arkansas campus guns bill to allow anyone with a concealed handgun license to carry a gun on a college campus and remove an active shooter training requirement for people who want to participate.

