NRA Backs Expanded Arkansas Campus Guns Proposal
The National Rifle Association on Thursday said it backs an effort to expand an Arkansas campus guns bill to allow anyone with a concealed handgun license to carry a gun on a college campus and remove an active shooter training requirement for people who want to participate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|47 min
|justice
|5
|Court: Banning Doctors From Asking About Firear...
|Wed
|payme
|1
|With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l...
|Feb 22
|WasteWater
|38
|Those Who Plan and Enjoy Murder
|Feb 21
|justice
|1
|Pennsylvanians ask feds to help disarm intimida... (Aug '13)
|Feb 21
|Sisboi Markie
|22
|Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ...
|Feb 19
|Trump your President
|8
|Pistol permit fees would quadruple under the bu...
|Feb 19
|frankspeak
|2
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC