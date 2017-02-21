North Dakota House passes bill allowing concealed guns without...
The North Dakota House has passed a package of gun-rights measures, including a so-called ''constitutional carry'' bill that would allow most people 21 and older to carry concealed firearms without a permit. The House on Tuesday also approved a measure that allows carrying a gun in church if the church allows it.
