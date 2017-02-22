NH Ends Concealed Carry Permit"It is common-sense legislation," said GOP Gov. Sununu.
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has signed so-called "constitutional carry" legislation that legalizes carrying a concealed weapon without a license. "It is common-sense legislation," he said during a signing ceremony on Wednesday.
