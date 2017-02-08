NH concealed carry bill on way to gov...

NH concealed carry bill on way to governor

Read more: Foster's Daily Democrat

A bill that would remove the licensing requirement for carrying concealed guns is on its way to the governor after the New Hampshire House passed it. Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican, is likely to sign the bill.

Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.

Chicago, IL

