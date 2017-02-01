Nancy Pelosi - Does Neil Gorsuch side with 'felons over gun safety,' as Pelosi says?
Yahoo Global News Anchor Katie Couric takes a closer look at the life and judicial philosophy of President Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court, Judge Neil Gorsuch. President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee favors felons over gun safety, says House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PolitiFact.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Second Amendment Foundation Impressed With Judg...
|8 hr
|jimwildrickjr
|1
|With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l...
|11 hr
|duzitreallymatter
|16
|NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati...
|Jan 27
|jimwildrickjr
|1
|Hillary Clinton wavers on Second Amendment righ... (Jun '16)
|Jan 25
|Patriot
|2,500
|Trump to send feds to Chicago to fix 'horrible ...
|Jan 25
|duzitreallymatter
|1
|baretta $ glock 24 ready 2go
|Jan 24
|kevin lj
|1
|National Concealed Carry Reciprocity Lies And T...
|Jan 23
|Marauder
|4
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC