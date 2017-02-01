Nancy Pelosi - Does Neil Gorsuch side...

Nancy Pelosi - Does Neil Gorsuch side with 'felons over gun safety,' as Pelosi says?

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: PolitiFact

Yahoo Global News Anchor Katie Couric takes a closer look at the life and judicial philosophy of President Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court, Judge Neil Gorsuch. President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee favors felons over gun safety, says House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PolitiFact.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Second Amendment Foundation Impressed With Judg... 8 hr jimwildrickjr 1
News With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l... 11 hr duzitreallymatter 16
News NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati... Jan 27 jimwildrickjr 1
News Hillary Clinton wavers on Second Amendment righ... (Jun '16) Jan 25 Patriot 2,500
News Trump to send feds to Chicago to fix 'horrible ... Jan 25 duzitreallymatter 1
baretta $ glock 24 ready 2go Jan 24 kevin lj 1
News National Concealed Carry Reciprocity Lies And T... Jan 23 Marauder 4
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,095 • Total comments across all topics: 278,498,994

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC