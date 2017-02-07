My Turn: How do we keep guns away from - bad guys'?
There are 1 comment on the Concord Monitor story from 4 hrs ago, titled My Turn: How do we keep guns away from - bad guys'?. In it, Concord Monitor reports that:
'The only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun." So said NRA President Wayne LaPierre just after the Sandy Hook massacre.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Concord Monitor.
|
#1 47 min ago
There's no way to prevent "bad guys" from finding a way to access a firearm without violating the Second Amendment rights of all Americans. All we can really do is discourage bad guys from doing bad things by arming ourselves and be prepared to stop them in the act.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati...
|6 hr
|Monkey6196
|3
|Second Amendment Foundation Impressed With Judg...
|7 hr
|jimwildrickjr
|4
|With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l...
|Mon
|Say What
|30
|Need help on which scope to buy
|Feb 4
|Say What
|7
|With Trump Win, States Push More 2nd Amendment ...
|Feb 4
|Say What
|3
|Hillary Clinton wavers on Second Amendment righ... (Jun '16)
|Jan 25
|Patriot
|2,499
|Trump to send feds to Chicago to fix 'horrible ...
|Jan 25
|duzitreallymatter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC