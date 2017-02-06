MSSA Offers Alternative for Missoula,...

MSSA Offers Alternative for Missoula, "Education, Not Regulation"

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: AmmoLand

The Montana Shooting Sports Association has offered a Resolution to the Missoula City Council to replace its failed ordinance to regulate private firearm transfers. The Resolution proposed by MSSA relies on education to help make Missoulians safer with firearms, and includes support for education for children through adults.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Second Amendment Foundation Impressed With Judg... 14 hr FormerParatrooper 3
News With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l... 23 hr Say What 30
Need help on which scope to buy Feb 4 Say What 7
News With Trump Win, States Push More 2nd Amendment ... Feb 4 Say What 3
News NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati... Jan 27 jimwildrickjr 1
News Hillary Clinton wavers on Second Amendment righ... (Jun '16) Jan 25 Patriot 2,499
News Trump to send feds to Chicago to fix 'horrible ... Jan 25 duzitreallymatter 1
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. China
  5. NASA
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,622 • Total comments across all topics: 278,632,518

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC