More Gun Knowledge Could Help Chicago Violence, Black Guns Matter Says
Chicago violence could be solved if more people understood gun laws and the Second Amendment, according to the founder of a pro-gun group. Maj Toure, the founder of Black Guns Matter, believes that more education on firearm laws and deescalation tactics could reduce the violence in the Windy City, reports Heat Street.
