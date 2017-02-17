Mentally ill free to pack Gun lobby gets rule rescinded
There are 1 comment on the The Times-Tribune story from 11 hrs ago, titled Mentally ill free to pack Gun lobby gets rule rescinded. In it, The Times-Tribune reports that:
Such a melodramatic headline. But the article doesn't mention a mentally ill person is already prohibited. See https://www.atf.gov/firearms/identify-prohibi...
The headline should read "Social Security Administration desk jockeys can no longer declare people mental defectives." It just doesn't make things scary sounding.
