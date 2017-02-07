Meggitt Training Systems to Demonstrate Shooting Range Equipment at IWA Outdoor Classics 2017
Meggitt Training Systems is ideally positioned to address Europe's unique training requirements with subsidiaries located in Ashford, Kent , and Waardenburg . "Early engagement ensures our customers receive the most effective range design, equipment and installation, delivering invaluable training capabilities now and into the future," said Mark Mears, Managing Director of Meggitt Training Systems, Limited.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati...
|30 min
|jimwildrickjr
|2
|Second Amendment Foundation Impressed With Judg...
|37 min
|jimwildrickjr
|4
|With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l...
|Mon
|Say What
|30
|Need help on which scope to buy
|Feb 4
|Say What
|7
|With Trump Win, States Push More 2nd Amendment ...
|Feb 4
|Say What
|3
|Hillary Clinton wavers on Second Amendment righ... (Jun '16)
|Jan 25
|Patriot
|2,499
|Trump to send feds to Chicago to fix 'horrible ...
|Jan 25
|duzitreallymatter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC